MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 150.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,693,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,894,693 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,491,000 after acquiring an additional 880,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 189,337 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 885,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

