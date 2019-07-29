MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

