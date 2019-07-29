MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

VF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

