MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,550 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $71,781,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,378.7% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 572,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 169.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 681,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 428,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,218,000 after purchasing an additional 407,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

ZION traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $104,816.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $104,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $889,288. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

