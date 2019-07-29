Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 656,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 71,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. 544,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,075. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

