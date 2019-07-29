Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.89. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 3,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Magellan Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $972.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.56.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$269.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Corp will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

