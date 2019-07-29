Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $128.89. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $129.71, with a volume of 814,808 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$126.48. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

In other news, insider Diane Grady 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. Also, insider Glenn Stevens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$125.23 ($88.81) per share, with a total value of A$125,225.00 ($88,812.06). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $248,080.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

