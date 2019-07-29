Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 243.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 163.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,590. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.98. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

