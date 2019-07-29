Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 255.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.20. 5,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

