Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,383 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,146,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after buying an additional 186,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,443,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $19,082,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,074 shares of company stock worth $407,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

