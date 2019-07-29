Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $195,839.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00015225 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Gate.io and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00284307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.01536826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, YoBit, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

