Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$7.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.