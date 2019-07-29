LoyalCoin Trading 9% Higher This Week (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $586.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $20.33 and $32.15. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00285859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01538073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002727 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

