Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,269,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $50,100,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $18,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 19.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 13.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lovesac by 14.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

