Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.17. The stock had a trading volume of 366,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $373.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

