LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 147,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,002. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 262.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 84,116 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 302.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

