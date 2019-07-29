Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $49,010.00 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,336.31 or 2.03118427 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,447,743 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

