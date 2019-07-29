Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $131,033.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.34 or 0.02215438 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 638,370,082 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

