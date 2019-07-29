Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,582.35 ($86.01).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,005 ($91.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,385.84. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In other news, insider Marc Dunoyer bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.