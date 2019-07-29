Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.38

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 5948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.75.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 57.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 137.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $2,872,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

