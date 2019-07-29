Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $37.73. Lennar shares last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 338 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

