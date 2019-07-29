LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) EVP Charles D. Eikenberg Sells 1,821 Shares

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LTXB traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $42.37. 317,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.