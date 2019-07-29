Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,310. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

