Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,146,000 after acquiring an additional 455,838 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,555,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $184.23. 3,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,078. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

