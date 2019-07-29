Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 50,728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.41. 1,252,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

