Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,700 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,232,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

LAUR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 727,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.27. Laureate Education has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $17.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $52,931.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,274 shares in the company, valued at $526,061.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,970 shares in the company, valued at $664,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,678,515 shares of company stock worth $178,705,532. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Laureate Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

