Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given a $110.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.44. 47,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

