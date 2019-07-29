Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,682,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.54.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $167.30. 1,105,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.74. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $182.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.