Kyber Network (KNC) Price Up 10% This Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $34.29 million and $6.84 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, OTCBTC and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00286433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.01562870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 213,804,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,060,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DEx.top, Neraex, COSS, Poloniex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, TDAX, CPDAX, Liqui, Mercatox, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, ABCC, CoinExchange, Coinrail, IDEX, Bithumb, Livecoin, OKEx, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Coinone, Tidex, Zebpay, Coinnest, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

