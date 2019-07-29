KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $39.24 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $131.85 million and approximately $39.24 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00015514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00285937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.01549554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000594 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 178,987,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,987,774 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

