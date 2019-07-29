Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Up 0.4%

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.65, 828 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Co Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

