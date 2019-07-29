Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 465,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,051,990 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kforce alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kforce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.68. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $943.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.