Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $4,300,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $741,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,461 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,646 shares of company stock worth $30,051,482. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. 12,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 313.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

