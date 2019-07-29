Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 79,216 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,144,161.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,377,542 shares of company stock valued at $26,918,641. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. 6,456,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

