Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 13,655.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.56. Celcuity Inc has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

