Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. 178,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.