Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,211. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $108.83.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

