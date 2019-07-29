Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15,137.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,894.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 480,723 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,588,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,157,000 after purchasing an additional 278,048 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $19,466,000.

IWB traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.46. 3,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

