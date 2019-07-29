Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires 54,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 12.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $24,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,206. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

