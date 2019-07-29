Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Head to Head Survey

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kazia Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 425.02%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -12.23% -11.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $90,000.00 179.69 -$4.68 million ($0.97) -2.68 Galmed Pharmaceuticals $2.04 million 62.80 -$9.86 million ($0.54) -11.29

Kazia Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kazia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer. It has collaboration agreements with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, the University of Boston, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

