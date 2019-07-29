Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2673512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

