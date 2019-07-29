Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 934.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 298,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,086.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James C. Baker bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,657.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,304 shares of company stock worth $1,018,915.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

