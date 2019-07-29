KARMA Price Up 181.4% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 181.4% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,031,186 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

