K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 1,014,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of K12 by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of K12 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,283. K12 has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research set a $26.00 price target on NIC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.