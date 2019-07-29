Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €24.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JUN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Pareto Securities set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.58 ($35.56).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of JUN3 opened at €21.40 ($24.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €21.00 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €35.04 ($40.74).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.