JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), approximately 17,259 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

