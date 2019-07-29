JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

