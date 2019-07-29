JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 746.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.34. 5,015,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

