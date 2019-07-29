JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 290

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBST. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 288.86 ($3.77).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 284.20 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of $949.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.69.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.