Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 474,518 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,518 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 796,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,865,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 287,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,735. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61.

